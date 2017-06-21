Mulayam has acted like statesman by supporting Kovind Swamy

Appreciating Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav backing NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said the former has acted like a statesman in the matter.

?Mulayam Singh is an old friend of mine and I am pleased to see that he is on the same side as us. It is a practical stand that he has taken. Mulayam Singh is to be congratulated for being a statesman in this matter,? Swamy told ANI.

Swamy also took a dig at the Congress Party, saying that if the party tries to go for election the people would slam them.

?We have the numbers anyway, so their (Congress) claim that they will win is not a new thing for us. So, there is no point wasting energy fighting this presidential election because our win is certain. Let Congress be isolated. If they go for election, the people will slam them,? he added.

The BJP leader also took the opportunity to point out the ?mistake? former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav committed by not listening to his father?s advice.

?He is a wise man. His son should listen to him. He (Akhilesh) did not listen to him and that is why all that problem erupted,? he said.

Mulayam yesterday extended his support to Kovind, saying that he is a deserving candidate.

"Ram Nath Kovind is a good candidate. I have a very old relation with him. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected a strong candidate. The most important thing is that the BJP has a majority. Can't say what will opposition decide now," Mulayam told ANI.

Ends VP/SP

NNNN

ANI

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)