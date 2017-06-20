Mulayam attends dinner hosted by UP CM for PM, Mayawati skips

After giving indications of supporting the NDA's presidential candidate, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today attended a dinner hosted by Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mulayam was among the first to reach the CM's official 5, Kalidas Marg residence here.

Governor Ram Naik, deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, a number of UP ministers and senior BJP leaders also attended the dinner.

However, SP president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not attend it.

"No, he (Akhilesh) will not be attending the dinner," SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told

