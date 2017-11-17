Mukul Roy moves Delhi HC against West Bengal govt over alleged tapping of his phone

Newly inducted BJP leader Mukul Roy on Friday moved Delhi High Court against the West Bengal government over alleged tapping of his phone.

The court will hear the matter on November 20.

Earlier, Roy had said that the ruling Trinamool Congress has turned itself into a 'private limited company' under the stewardship of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek.

Explaining his reasons for leaving the TMC, Roy asserted that the promises made by the party were not fulfilled.

"The TMC is no longer a party, but a limited company. So I could not stay longer in the party," he said

Mukul Roy quit the TMC and joined the BJP on November 3.