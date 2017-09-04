Mukul Roy further sidelined in TMC, removed from Parliamentary Panel

Trinamool Congress has removed its senior MP Mukul Roy from the parliamentary consutative committee of the Home Ministry, replacing him by its Rajya Sabha member Manish Gupta.

A letter to this effect has been submitted to the Ministry, party sources said here. Gupta, earlier a bureaucrat and then a minister in the TMC government in West Bengal, was elected to the Upper House for the first time in March this year.

A week back, the party had removed Roy from the chairmanship of the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture and replaced him with its Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien. Once an influencial voice in the party, Roy's slide started soon after reports of his hobnobbing with BJP leaders reached party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mukul Roy was removed from the position of party general secretary in 2015 after his name came under CBI scanner in the Saradha chit fund case.

He was also removed from the prime position of the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha the same year.