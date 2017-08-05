Mughalsarai renaming, Rajya Sabha witnesses uproar and adjournment

The renaming of the historic Mughalsarai Railway station in Uttar Pradesh to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station triggered protests and a brief adjournment in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Members of Opposition parties, namely Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), shouted slogans, disrupted proceedings after they trooped in the well of the House. This forced Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien to adjourn the proceedings for ten minutes.

SP leader Naresh Agarwal moved a notice under rule 267, seeking suspension of business to initiate discussion on the issue. Kurien did not permit it and asked him to raise the issue through a zero hour notice. "You can give Zero Hour notice. Raise it in some other form. I am not allowing it," Kurien said.

Agarwal said the government was trying to change the character of the country while his party colleagues said the names of persons "who have made no contribution to the freedom struggle" are being given.

As protests from SP and BSP continued, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, objected to it and said that the Opposition does not have any objection to Mughal names but does not want to see names of great thinkers.

SP members said that no Railway stations had been named after any personality, to which Naqvi pointed out renaming of Victoria Terminus in Mumbai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Kurien pleaded with members to return to their places and allow the Zero Hour to function. But the slogan shouting continued eventually leading to an adjournment.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had approved the proposal to rename Mughalsarai station in June and sought approval of the Railway Ministry. The Home Ministry approved the renaming proposal on Friday, home ministry officials said.

The historic station is now named after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya who was found dead at the train station in 1968.

—With agency inputs