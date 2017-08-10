MU results mess: V-C Sanjay Deshmukh steps down

After facing flak over delayed results of the University of Mumbai, Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh was finally asked to step down from his position on Wednesday. Dr Devanand B Shinde, V-C of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, has been given additional charge of the post until all results of the university are declared. State Education Minister Vinod Tawde confirmed the development in the state assembly.

The decision comes after several student groups and political organisations demanded Deshmukh's resignation over the failure of the On-screen Marking System leading to delays in declaration of results. Deshmukh has been asked to go on a forced leave until further notice, sources in the government said. The tranfer of charge took place on Wednesday evening. "Dr Shinde was given additional charge on Wednesday and was briefed about the situation at MU soon after that," a MU official said.

Shinde, 54, was appointed as the V-C of Shivaji University in 2015. He was earlier the Head of Chemical Technology Department at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Aurangabad. With a teaching experience of 27 years, he was a part of several government research bodies.

He will continue to be the VC of Shivaji University and will also handle additioanal charge of Mumbai University until the result mess is solved.

On Wednesday afternoon, the government also appointed Prof Dhiren Patel as the acting Pro VC of the university, a post that has been vacant for close to 3 years now. Patel is the Director of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and has been given the additional charge of the university for a period of three months.

In January 2017, Deshmukh had announced that over 19 lakh answer sheets at the university will be assessed on-screen to ensure a transparent, tamper-proof assessment system. However, after a long delay in the tendering process, assessment began only in May amidst several glitches in the online system. Governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidyasagar Rao had asked the university to declare all results by July 31. Even as the university has long passed the deadline, close to 2 lakh answer sheets and 177 results of various courses are yet to be declared.

Even the idea of opening additional centres at Nagpur University, Shivaji University and Yashwantrao Chavan Open University seems to have given no results as teachers continue to face systemic glitches while logging into the system. With the delay affecting lakhs of students, pressure had started mounting on the government to hold the VC accountable for the mess, which as per sources led to the delay.