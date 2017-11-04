Msgs from banks & telcos must mention Aadhaar deadlines: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ordered mobile service operators and banks on Friday to specify, in their messages sent to customers, the deadlines — February 6, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively — by which Aadhaar linking has to be done.

A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan sent, through the order, a strong message to the public not to panic.

Senior advocates Shyam Divam, Arvind Datar, KV Vishwanathan and Anand Grover, among others, were representing petitioners who alleged that a sense of doom and panic was being created by mobile service operators and banks, who are sending messages asking users to link their Aadhaar immediately or else face discontinuation of services.

Datar submitted that banks were threatening to close long-standing accounts unless Aadhaar was not linked to them. "You [government] cannot make Aadhaar mandatory under the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules... My fundamental point is that such things cannot be done under a delegated legislation... there is a limit to everything," he submitted.

Representing the Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it "may" extend the Aadhaar-bank account linking deadline to March 31, 2018.

"I did not want to say it because the press reporters are here. But I am also getting messages to link my mobile phone and bank account to Aadhaar," Justice Sikri then remarked in the open court.

The bench however made it clear that it would not test the validity of the notifications since the related matters are slated to be heard before a constitution bench later this month. "The final hearing in the Aadhaar case is starting from November last week and there is time for linking till December 31. In case the final hearing does not take place, you [petitioners] can mention," Justice Sikri orally observed while issuing notice to the government.

A five-judge constitutional bench will finally hear the matter, five years after the first plea challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar was filed. The decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India after Attorney General KK Venugopal mentioned the matter before the bench led by CJI Dipak Misra and sought for a hearing in March.

Several petitions in this matter have been pending since the top court referred the matter to a larger bench almost two years ago.