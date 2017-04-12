MPs protest fee hike in Panjab Univ, Bilaspur institute in RS

The issue of Panjab University students protesting fee hike being beaten up by the police was raised in the Rajya Sabha today, as the government said it has sought a report on the matter though it was not a central varsity.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Centre has not raised any fee in the Panjab University, which is a separate entity and not a central varsity.

"Punjab University is a separate entity. This is not a central university. We have not raised any fees," he told Congress members while responding to their protests over the incident.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Javadekar said he has sought all information with regard to the fee hike and those pertaining to financial grants to the Varsity.

"This matter pertains to the state government. This is not a central university," the minister said.

The police had clashed with students in the Panjab University yesterday as the week-long protests over the steep fee hike turned ugly. Over 60 students were arrested and many of them slapped with sedition and criminal charges, reports said. Students claim that the fees for various courses were hiked from around Rs 5,000 to over Rs 50,000.

During the Zero Hour, Chhaya Verma (Congress) raised the issue of fee hikes in Panjab University and an educational institution at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. She was joined by other Congress members also.

Verma said the fees were hiked by six times at an educational institute at Bilaspur leading to massive protests.

She asked the government to roll back the hike and also withdraw FIR against Dalit and Adivasi students.

On the Chhattisgarh matter, Javadekar said he will get information.

