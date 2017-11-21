MP police seize bust of Godse from Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha office in Gwalior

The Madhya Pradesh Police and state authorities on Tuesday took possession of the bust of Nathuram Godse, which was installed inside the office of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha's office in Gwalior, following the collector's order for its removal.

The room has been sealed by the police. A police team is also present at the spot.

On November 15, the Hindu Mahasabha installed an idol of Godse inside their office on his 68th death anniversary.

The Mahasabha had requested for land from the district administration for a temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin in the city, but their plea was not entertained.

"The government refused to give us land for the temple, so we created one on our private land," Hindu Mahasabha VP, Narayan Sharma had told ANI.

Sharma also said four political parties helped them to establish the temple, adding the temple was established on their property and that "nobody can change or touch our personal opinions."

Nathuram Vinayak Godse was a Hindu nationalist, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, shooting him in the chest three times at point blank range in New Delhi on January 30, 1948.

He was hanged till death on November 15, 1949.