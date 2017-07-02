MP plants six crore saplings, eyes Guinness world record

In a bid to create a Guinness World Record, the Madhya Pradesh government today carried out a drive to plant six crore saplings in 12-hours along the banks of river Narmada.

Uttar Pradesh currently holds the record of planting five crore saplings in 24-hours.

"The Uttar Pradesh government had created a world record by planting five crore saplings in 24-hours but in two days (12 hours per day) in July last year," State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Animesh Shukla told

