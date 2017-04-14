MP govt to check crop damage around Bandhavgarh tiger reserve

The Madhya Pradesh government will take steps to check the damage caused by animals to farmers' crops in the vicinity of Bandhavgarh tiger reserve in Umaria district.

"State Agriculture Minister Gaurishankar Bisen has issued directives to the officials of his department to prepare a plan to check the crop damage. The plan would cost around Rs 20 crore," a Public Relations department official said today.

During the minister's visit to Umaria last month, the farmers had complained to him about the damage caused to crops by the animals.

"A detailed project report of the plan would be prepared jointly by three government departments, including agriculture, forest and revenue. Fences and nets would be erected to protect the crops of the farmers," the official said.

The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in MP is spread across an area of 105 sq km.

