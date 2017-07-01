Motorists held for trying to run over SHO at checkpoint

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to run over a station house officer with their SUV at a checkpoint, police said.

Police officials at MG Road had indicated to the driver of the vehicle, which had tinted glasses, to pull over, but he instead accelerated and hit a barricade.

"They tried to run over SHO Vikas Kaushik yesterday and injured two people while escaping from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said.

Police said that one of the accused is resident of Tigaon in Faridabad and the other, his friend, is a resident of Noida. They were arrested last night from near the IFFCO Chowk area.

The accused persons had visited a pub in Gurgaon on the intervening night of 23 and 24 June in their Scorpio car which had black tinted mirrors and was flagged down.

A case was registered after a complaint from Kaushik.

The accused were produced in the Gurgaon Civil court today and sent to judicial custody till July 14, Saharan said, adding that the SUV has been confiscated.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 am and was captured in CCTV footage, when the police team, including Kaushik, was patrolling outside a mall on MG road.

