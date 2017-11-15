Mother's presence compulsory at parent-teacher meetings: Rajasthan govt's circular

The education department of Rajasthan, plans to make mothers active stakeholders in the education of their children and issued a notice indicating the same. The department’s notice is pleasantly surprising considering recently they had advised women to grind the mill for ‘good health’.

For the first time, on November 18, government schools across the state will organise parent-teacher meets that will have to be attended by the mother. A grandmother or an aunt could substitute, but a female relative’s presence is mandatory.

In rural areas with low female literacy rates and a male-dominated society, ‘important jobs’ including children’s' education are the prerogative of men. Thus, to ensure the presence of the women, the teachers have been issuing reminders inviting the mothers. They have strict instructions to keep record to which parents come for the PTA.

While the idea sounds good on paper, the move is testament to the sorry state of affairs regarding women’s education in the state.

The fact that the government had to issue orders, to ensure that mothers come for the parent teacher meet, is a telling statement on the stark difference between the private and government schools. The PTAs at the private schools are largely attended by mothers and a father's presence is considered to be an indication of some 'trouble by both parties’.

There has never been regular interaction between teachers and parents in government schools. The PTA was introduced in the government schools this academic year and as yet there have been two PTAs which male guardians attended.

The education department is sending regular reminders to ensure attendance of mothers. The move is being hailed as a move to engage the support of the first teacher of the child - the mother.

The village school has a penetrating presence, ideally the exercise should be used to garner additional information about the state of women. Especially their educational status.