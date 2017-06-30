Most mandals in Telangana record above normal June rainfall

Above normal rainfall has been received in 425 of the 584 mandals in Telangana till now this monsoon season.

A state government release said 95 mandals (revenue units) have received normal rainfall, while 60 mandals got below normal rainfall.

Scanty rainfall has been seen in four mandals, it said.

The average rainfall in June has been 171.50 mm against 111.40mm during the corresponding month last year, it said.

Special chief secretary B R Meena, who held a meeting on disaster management with officials, directed various departments to be on alert in view of heavy rains predicted by the Met office, the release added.

