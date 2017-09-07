Most accidents happen during evening hours

A general perception is set that hours of late night or wee hours are vulnerable for road accidents, as it is the time of drunk and driving and rush of vehicles on the highways.

The dusky evening is more dangerous than darker night in Rajasthan, when people use transport vehicles to commute. This striking fact was revealed in a report on ‘Road Accidents in India.’

The report highlights accidents’ causes, places, age group with most fatalities and what type of vehicles are more prone to meet with accidents. Apart from them, an analysis was also conducted mentioning time zones having accidents on roads in urban and rural part of the states including Rajasthan.

A general perception is set that hours of late night or wee hours are vulnerable for road accidents, as it is the time of drunk and driving and rush of vehicles on the highways. The report, though, rejects this perception clearly and reveals a ‘duskier’ tragic timing zone with higher risk of human lives in contrast. 24,072 road accidents have been reported in the largest state of the country across the year. Of them, the highest number of accidents at 4,539 occurred within three hours from 6 to 9pm. It is followed by a preceding three hours zone from 3 to 6pm, recording accidents at 4,505.

In contrast, the late or wee hours have less ratio of accidents. The report states that 9pm to 12 am when roads are empty inviting rash driving, people met with accidents at less. Only 2,536 accidents were reported in this dark night zone followed by next three hours at 1,051.

When contacted the department transport officials explained that the highest ratio of accidents in the evening is a result of huge rush of vehicles when people start returning to their homes after finishing works. Hence, in the late hours, accidents, most of them fatal, happen but they are very few compared to the evening time zone.

Furthermore, the report indicates that driving in the morning when traffic rules do not bother people is more dangerous.

Nearly 2,529 accidents between 6 to 9 am and 3,865 between 9am to 12pm were reported in Rajasthan.

During 2016, 13 States accounted for 86 per cent of the total road accidents in the country . These are Tamil Nadu, MP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, UP, AP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Haryana.

Similarly, 13 States accounted for 84 per cent of the total persons killed in road accidents during 2016. These are UP, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, MP, AP, Gujarat, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar.

The fifty Million-Plus Cities accounted for 18.7 per cent in total road accidents in the country, 11.8 per cent in total persons killed in road accidents and 16.7 per cent in total persons injured in road accidents. Chennai had the highest number of road accidents (7,486) while Delhi had the highest number of deaths (1,591)) due to road accidents.