More force on ground for anti terror operation in J&K

Over 6,000 additional troops from the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Kashmir to strengthen anti terror operations.

The extra strength deployed during Amarnath Yatra is now being used for counter terror duties, sources said. Two of the five extra battalions of the Army deployed for Amarnath Yatra have been relocated to South Kashmir, while two are guarding the National Highway 44 where forces can be targeted.

From the 100 companies of CRPF, 50 will remain in Kashmir to assist the army in counter terror operations. With a battalion comprising 800-900 troops and a company close to 100, there is a sizeable increase in the troops on the ground.

Sources said, while roughly 3,000 troops have been relocated exclusively for counter terror operations in South Kashmir which the hub of terror activity the others will enhance security on National Highway 44. Earlier the army had 10 battalions exclusively for South Kashmir.

"With an increase in troop density the outreach and contact is expected to enhance giving a boost to terror operations. The counter terror operations that have got success recently can further be intensified," army sources said.

The security forces have killed over 135 terrorists this year, while last year's total number was 150.

According to the intelligence inputs Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has managed to flood the terror ranks in both South and North Kashmir. Hizbul Mujahideen has also been a fresh recruitment spree identifying youth to join terror ranks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday welcomed the step taken by the United States of declaring Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist group. Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the move reflects the joint commission of India and US to firmly deal with terrorism.

"No cause or reason can defy the continuous profusion of shelter to such entities and individuals," he said referring to the activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

He further said that everybody is aware, the kind of activities Hizbul Mujahideen group has been involved in.