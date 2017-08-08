Monsoon session: BJP to corner AAP over ‘unfulfilled’ poll promises

The four-day Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly will begin on Tuesday with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cornering the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over several issues, including the “unfulfilled poll promises”. Also, the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government will re-introduce three Bills, which were earlier sent back by the Centre with objections.

The Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Bill, 2015, the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Amendment Bill, 2015, and the NSIT (amendment) Bill were among the 14 Bills passed by the House but the Centre had sent them back.

Last month, Kejriwal had directed the Law Department to submit a “way forward” roadmap on legislative Bills that are awaiting clearance from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has four MLAs in the 70-member House, said its legislators will take on the AAP government on its “U-turn” on promises made to the people and “repression” of the Opposition.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijender Gupta, alleged that the government was adopting “unconstitutional measures” and “repressing” the Opposition as well as senior government officials.

“The Opposition will launch an all-out attack on the government,” Gupta had said last week. He had also said he that he would raise the issue of House Committees and question their way of functioning.