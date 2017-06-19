Monitor progress of CM's announcements: Khattar asks officials

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed officials to regularly monitor the progress on the announcements made by him pertaining to their departments and ensure their time-bound implementation.

Khattar was reviewing the progress of projects concerning the chief minister's announcements made in five assembly constituencies in Hisar district in a meeting with administrative secretaries of various departments here.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of announcements pertaining to the departments of public works (building and roads) department, urban local bodies, revenue, development and panchayat, transport, education, health, rural development, irrigation, public health and engineering and the Haryana state agricultural marketing board.

The five assembly constituencies included Hisar, Narnaund, Uklana, Hansi and Barwala. Finance Minister Abhimanyu and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kamal Gupta were also present in the meeting, an official release said here.

