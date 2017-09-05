Money laundering probe: Fresh trouble for Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti as ED attaches Delhi farmhouse

In more trouble for RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter and MP Misa Bharti, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached Delhi farmhouse in connection with money laundering probe against her and her husband.

The ED has provisionally attached a farm house (26, Palam Farms, Bijwasan, New Delhi), of Misha Bharti and Shailesh Kumar, held in the name of Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd.

The farmhouse was purchased using Rs 1.2 Crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09.

The ED is the third central probing body investigating alleged financial irregularities by Lalu Prasad's family after the CBI and the Income Tax department, which recently attached Benami assets worth about 180 crore rupees.

The I-T department has already attached a total of 12 plots of Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and ex-chief minister Rabri Devi, and sisters Ragini and Chanda Yadav.