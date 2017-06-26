ModiInUS | India-US stand as mutually reinforcing engines of growth and innovation: PM Modi

Ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India and US stand as mutually reinforcing engines of growth and innovation in an uncertain global economic landscape.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that 'strategic issues' would be on the table when he holds talks with his 'true friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the two leaders look to strike a personal rapport in their maiden meeting.

"Look forward to welcoming India's PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!," Trump posted on his official (@POTUS) Twitter handle.

Modi, in his reply to Trump, thanked him for the "warm personal welcome" and said he was "greatly" looking forward to the meeting and discussions at the White House.

In an article written in Wall Street Journal, Narendra Modi stated that a year after his last visit to the US, he was confident in the growing convergence between the two nations.

"Our two nations stand as mutually reinforcing engines of growth and innovation. Confidence in each other’s political values and a strong belief in each other’s prosperity has enabled our engagement to grow. A vision of joint success and progress guides our partnership," the PM said.

The Prime Minister also said that Indian companies are adding value to the manufacturing and services sectors in the US, with total investments of approximately $15 billion and a presence in more than 35 states, including in the Rust Belt. "American companies have likewise fueled their global growth by investing more than $20 billion in India," he added.

Talking about the abundant commercial and investment opportunities for American businesses in India, PM Modi said in the article, "The rollout of the Goods and Services Tax on July 1 will, in a single stroke, convert India into a unified, continent-sized market of 1.3 billion people. The planned 100 smart cities, the massive modernization of ports, airports, and road and rail networks, and the construction of affordable housing for all by 2022—the 75th anniversary of India’s independence—are not just promises of great urban renewal within India. These plans also showcase the enormous fruits of our relationships with enterprising US partners—worth many billions of dollars over the next decade alone—together with concomitant new employment opportunities across both societies."

Further stating that whenever India and the US work together, the world reaps the benefits, Modi touched upon several issues like "collaborative efforts to find affordable vaccines for rotavirus or dengue, joint studies of gravitational waves, observations of distant planets, establishing norms for cyberspace, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific region, and training peacekeepers in Africa."

Talking about the Defence sector, Modi said that India has four decades of experience in fighting terrorism, and that our country shared the US administration’s determination to defeat this scourge.

The PM also praised the three-million-strong Indian-American community, which represented "the best of both our countries and played a crucial role in connecting and contributing to our societies."

In conclusion, Modi said that the US and India are forging a deeper and stronger partnership that extends far beyond the Beltway and the Raisina Hill. "That partnership has become our privileged prerogative and our promise for our people and our world."