Modi urges collectors to 'transform' their districts

The session on "New India — Manthan," marking the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, was organised by government think tank Niti Aayog as part of the Centre's "Sankalp se Siddhi" programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi established a direct dialogue with district collectors and senior state and central government officials across the country through a video conference on Wednesday, asking them to work in a mission mode and transform their regions to push his idea of a New India by 2022.

The PM asked collectors to seek help from colleagues, intellectuals, besides students, to prepare a resolution document for their district before August 15. He said the document should include 10 or 15 objectives to be achieved in five years.

The PM urged collectors to move beyond files and go to the field instead and understand ground realities, such as the condition of health services in remote parts.

A similar initiative was last taken by former PM Rajiv Gandhi way back in 1988.

PM Modi said that August 9 is linked with the mantra of "Sankalp se Siddhi" and said the date symbolises the willpower and ambition of the youth, an official press release said.

Modi recalled how the youth across the country successfully carried the Quit India movement after senior leaders of India's freedom movement were arrested, adding that goals are achieved when the youth assumes leadership roles.

He said collectors do not just represent their districts, but also the region's youth. Collectors are fortunate, because they have been given the opportunity to dedicate themselves to the nation, he said.

The PM said they should decide where they want their districts to be in 2022. He said that they are capable enough to make resolutions for a New India of 2022 in their districts.

When socio-economic conditions improve in India's 100 most backward districts, it would boost the overall development parameters of the country, he said, adding collectors of these districts should start working in a mission mode. He also spoke about scaling up of best practices from districts where good results are being achieved in particular fields or schemes.

He said often some schemes fail to have the desired impact because of inadequate awareness. The PM emphasised that collectors should aim at increasing awareness among people about the benefits of initiatives such as LED bulbs, BHIM App, among others.

He mentioned that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is dependent upon a responsive administration as well as adequate awareness among people about the mission.

The PM asked them to explain to traders how GST is a "Good and Simple Tax", and ensure that each trader is registered under the new regime.

He recalled Mahatma Gandhi's message that the ultimate goal of governance should be to improve the lives of the poorest of the poor, and urged collectors to listen carefully to the poor, who approach them with their grievances.