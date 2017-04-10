Modi, Turnbull inaugurate nanobiotechnology research centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcom Turnbull today inaugurated a nanobiotechnology research centre, a joint venture of TERI and Deakin University.

Addressing the event, Modi said education and research were the most important fields of engagement between India and Australia and the 'TERI-Deakin Nanobiotechnology Research Centre' was a classic example on that front.

"Our joint research has entered the phase of field trials and this outstanding science cooperation is firmly rooted in tangible outcomes, that is, to improve the lives of millions," Modi said while inaugurating the TERI-Deakin Nanobiotechnology Centre through a digital platform.

Turnbull said the centre will bring up to 100 researchers together to solve some of the world's biggest problems in developing biofuels to early detection of crop diseases to improve productivity.

"And these are practical solutions with commercial prospects for both of our countries," he said.

The centre, established at Gwal Pahari, Gurgaon, aims to support and nurture innovative ideas for existing problems of Indian agriculture among other sectors, TERI said in a statement.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)