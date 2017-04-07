Modi to reach Bhubaneswar to attend BJP Natl Executive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on a two-day visit to Odisha to attend the BJP's National Executive meeting.

As per information received by the state government, Modi will arrive here on April 15 evening and leave the next evening," chief secretary A P Padhi told reporters after reviewing the preparedness for the prime minister's visit.

After reaching at the airport, he will go to Raj Bhavan and spend the night there. He will visit Janata Maidan, the venue of the BJP National Executive.

He will attend the meeting the next day too before leaving for Surat in Gujarat in the evening, official sources said.

Padhi said elaborate security arrangement have been made at all the places to be visited by the prime minister in the wake of protests against it by Maoists.

Besides Modi, more than 24 union ministers, chief ministers of about 10 states, BJP president Amit Shah, party veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi and others are scheduled to visit Bhubaneswar to attend the meeting.

