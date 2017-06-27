Modi in US: Watch live stream of PM Modi and US President Trump’s joint statement

Here's how you can watch the live stream of PM Modi and US President Trump's joint address

US First Lady Melania Trump would join President Donald Trump to welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House today. Modi, who arrived in Washington DC on Saturday night at the invitation of the US President, is scheduled to spend more than four hours at the White House.

After being received by Trump and the First Lady in the South Portico of the White House, the two leaders are expected to have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office. This would-be Modi's third meeting with a US President inside the Oval Office, the first two being with Trump's predecessor Barack Obama in September of 2014 and June 2016.

Thereafter the two leaders would be joined by their respective delegations in the adjoining Cabinet Room.

The US side is likely to be represented by Vice President Mike Pence, Defence Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor Lt Gen H R McMaster.

The Prime Minister is expected to be joined among others by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and the Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna.

Thereafter Modi and Trump would head to the Rose Garden to make joint remarks to a large battery of from the mainstream American media, a group of foreign journalists and the travelling Indian media.

PM Modi and US President Trump will give a joint statement to the press at 5:15 PM local time (2:45 PM IST)

Ways to enhance cooperation between the US and India in counter terrorism were today discussed as two top Trump Administration officials met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defence James Mattis met Modi just ahead of the prime minister's first meeting with President Donald Trump, setting the tone for the Summit-level discussions.

During the meeting with Tillerson which covered strategic areas and economic cooperation, Modi defined the Indo-US ties as the "defining partnership" and said it has a global importance.

The prime minister said the whole world was looking at the partnership, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay.

He expressed India's desire to work with the US for promoting the partnership, said Baglay while briefing the media on these meetings.

Referring to terrorism, Modi said it was posing a challenge to both the countries.

Modi and Tillerson discussed how the two countries can cooperate in countering the challenge, Baglay said, adding they deliberated on the broad direction in this context.

The prime minister emphasised that India wants good relations with all countries, including its neighbours.

He said India wants its neighbours to progress like India under his mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' (cooperation of all, development of all), the spokesman said.

The issue of terrorism figured in Modi's meeting with Mattis too, along with the situation in Afghanistan.

They discussed how the Indo-US relations could be developed into an upward projectile, Baglay said. In the discussions, there was also a veiled reference to the South China Sea over which China is laying an absolute claim. Without naming China, Modi and Mattis emphasised the need for adhering to the international laws, freedom of navigation, air travel and communication.

