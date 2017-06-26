Modi in US: Not a single taint of corruption on BJP govt; hails Sushma Swaraj's work as foreign minister

After meeting CEOs at roundtable, PM Modi addressed a community gathering of Indian diaspora in Virginia who greeted him with enthusiasm. He told the gathering that he would work towards achieving the India of their dreams, and that he dreamt of a healthy India. He said: “I assure you all that I will work towards achieving the India of your dreams. If I dream of a healthy India, then I see healthy mothers and children in it.”

He also spoke about his government’s clean corruption record stating: “Govts in India have been ousted due to corruption, in last 3 years, no one has been able to put any such charge on us.”

He said that in-built mechanisms are being strengthened to maintain transparency.

He also spoke about the surgical strikes stating that it made the world notice India’s power and understand that the nation practised restraint. He said: “When India did surgical strikes the world experienced our power & realized that India practices restrain but can show power when needed.”

He added: “When India talked of terrorism 20 years back, many in the world said it’s a law & order problem and didn't understand it. Now terrorists have explained terrorism to them so we don't have to.”

#WATCH: PM Modi talks on terrorism and surgical strikes while addressing Indian diaspora in Virginia, USA #ModiInUS pic.twitter.com/VWYTcZGvM4 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

He lavished praise on Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj stating that 80,000 Indians in distress had been rescued.

He said: “MEA has touched new heights from point of view of humanity. 80,000 Indians in distress rescued from diff parts of world in 3 years. How social media can empower a ministry has been shown by MEA and our External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Ji. It is now well known in India, anyone in trouble tweets to Sushma Ji, she promptly replies and the Government takes prompt action.