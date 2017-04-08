Modi, Hasina flag off trial run of Indo-Bangla passenger train

The trial run of passenger train service between Bangladesh's Khulna city and Kolkata began today with the arrival of a train at Petrapole here along the Indo-Bangla border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee jointly flagged off the train service through video link from New Delhi.

Regular service between the Kolkata station and Khulna will commence in July, Railway officials said.

Indo-Bangla rail corridor through Petrapole was reopened in January 2001 for goods trains.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)