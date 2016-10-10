Modi govt showed 'daring' in surgical strikes, Cong did 'dalali' in defence deals: Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar added that if the surgical strike had been a failure, the Modi government wouldn't have been spared.

Speaking about the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army, defence minister Manohar Parrikar hailed the move, noting that the Indian Army was ‘capable of facing any adversity’. He said: “There was no doubt about capacity, integrity of the army. What was required was political will and capacity which we showed during surgical strike. Indian army is capable to face any adversity, no need of proof of surgical strike I believe. No need of certificate by political leaders over bravery of defence personnel. We showed political maturity and daring. The Modi government showed it. If surgical strike was a failure, the Opposition would have not spared us.”

He also hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'dalali' remark, saying those who "focused on profiteering" in defence deals fully understood the meaning of the word and that BJP does not intend to use army's "valour" for elections.

Needling Congress on the various defence scams during its stint in power, he said when he took over as Defence minister, he found "dalali" in several deals.

"When I became the minister and looked into it, I realised that there was dalali and scam in submarine deal, then in (AgustaWestland) helicopter there was dalali. There were allegations of dalali in Pilatus training aircraft (deal). After that in Embraer aircraft. Those who only focused on dalali (profiteering) fully understand what the word dalali means.

"The BJP government does not understand this....this is why we don't intend to use the valour of the Indian army in any election," Parrikar said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi had recently told a rally in Delhi, "Jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiye hain, unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe hain. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Yeh bilkul galat hai.

"You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong."

Rahul's remarks that the Modi government was "profiteering" from the blood spilt by soldiers had drawn criticism from BJP which accused him of insulting the armed forces.

However, Rahul and his party maintained that they supported the military action but denounced "political propaganda" on the issue.

Parrikar's comment comes when the BJP is underfire for 'politicising' the situation. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP general secretary Amar Singh, who were daggers drawn in the inner-party battle recently, today made contradictory statements on the army's surgical strikes in PoK, exposing differences in the party leadership. On a day when Akhilesh backed Rahul Gandhi's "dalali" barb at the BJP-led NDA government, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the army's surgical strikes. He even claimed that the Centre had consulted SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on the strikes.

"It is not a question of the Congress, but I have good relations with Rahul Gandhi. If he has said something, he must have given it much thought. He must have some information about it," Akhilesh told reporters when asked about the Congress vice-president's "dalali" barb. "Ultimately, the poor lost their lives, the farmers are dying, their sons are dying, so what do they know about surgical strikes?

"The question is, if you and I have good ties but the relations on the border are strained, the country and the world are unable to understand this," he said.

Rahul's remarks that the Centre was "profiteering" (dalali) from the blood of the soldiers had drawn criticism from the BJP which accused him of insulting the armed forces. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and NCP too had disapproved of the remarks. However, Rahul and the Congress maintained that they supported the military action but denounced "political propaganda" on the issue. Meanwhile, in Mirzapur, Singh congratulated Modi on the strikes saying, "The Prime Minister had taken all the parties into confidence in this matter and has also instructed his partymen not to thump their chests over it." Singh also described Modi's visit to Pakistan as "part of diplomacy" and warned the Congress and the secularists about their "choice of words" on the issue as otherwise, it could "help the BJP".

BJP cautioned opposition parties against opposing "national interest" in their quest to target it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they must introspect what political gains they are achieving at the cost of the morale of armed forces.

Its comments came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav appeared to be backing Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his "dalali" barb at Modi, saying if he has said something he must have given it much thought. "We have no objection if you oppose BJP or Modi. But if in your quest for opposing Modi, you are crossing the line where you are opposing the interest of the country.... They must introspect what political gains they are achieving by trading off the morale of armed forces," its National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said.

Targeting other parties, he said the likes of AAP, Congress, SP and BSP are raising the issue of surgical strikes when armed forces continue to fight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Citing the comments of Pakistan NSA Sartaj Aziz that a breakthrough in ties with India was not possible under Modi, he said it was a language also used by Congress leaders as he referred to remarks of Mani Shankar Aiyar and Salman Khurshid. "Mindsets of Congress and Pakistan seem to be identical as far as Indo-Pak relation is concerned," Singh alleged.

With inputs from agencies