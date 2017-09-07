Modi government should be named 'derailment sarkar': Congress on railway mishaps

The Congress was scathing in its comments

The Congress today attacked the government over back-to-back train derailments, and said the Modi dispensation should be renamed as "derailment sarkar".

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said railway safety was in shambles in the country as daily train accidents pose a grave threat to passenger safety.

Third derailment in 24 hours. Who is accountable? https://t.co/jMBmsqSnPP — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2017

Three trains jumped off the tracks in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Maharashtra within a span of nine hours today, the latest in a string of such incidents which saw the exit of Suresh Prabhu as railway minister in the Cabinet reshuffle last Sunday.

Luckily, barring injury to a passenger in the accident in the national capital, no casualties were reported in other incidents.

3rd train derailment today. Safety in shambles. Modi Sarkar should be renamed as 'Derailment Sarkar'! https://t.co/dOYPf8pICj — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 7, 2017

After the second derailment, he said daily train accidents exposed the grave threat to passenger safety as the Railway Ministry remained in "deep slumber".

"Another train accident caused by derailment in U.P. Post reshuffling of cards, when will we have passenger safety measures in place?" he asked on Twitter.

Surjewala also accused the Railways of "criminal negligence".