Moderate rain likely in Mumbai today

The weather department has indicated that after taking a short break, heavy Mumbai rains will be back again by July 14. Friday may see intermittent showers and moderate rains.

As per skymet Weather models, it is indicating that the rains are likely to pick pace again and we can expect moderate to heavy rains in the city on July 14 and 15.

Mumbaikars can expect heavy traffic snarls as Parel flyover completely shut due to pipeline repair works, which is expected to get over by 11.00 am

South bound traffic diversion/ alternate routes have been placed from Naigaon cross road towards Char rasta and BA road - left turn MTNL OFFICE towards char rasta - RA Kidwai road - CST.

Further, traffic movement in the city is normal but slow moving on major arterial roads like WEH, EEH, LBS Marg and Link Road due to morning peak hours.

Air traffic movement at Mumbai airport has not been affected due rainfall. Flights are delayed between 5-15 minutes that is mostly due to operational reasons.

Services of Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 services also normal.

Mumbai suburban rail services were running normal with slight delay of five to ten minutes on Central line and five minutes on Western railway as well.