Mock drill goes horribly wrong in Coimbatore college; 19-year-old killed after being pushed off second floor

In a horrific incident, reported from Coimbatore, a 19-year-old undergraduate student was killed when she was forced jump off the second floor of a building during a mock disaster preparedness drill on Thursday evening.

According to video footage that has gone viral and is too gory to share, the victim, N Logeswari, banged her head on the building’s sunshade after she was pushed by a trainer. According to an Indian Express report, the trainer has been remanded in custody.

Footage of the tragedy shows Logeswari, a second year BBA student from Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science, was seen being nudged and pushed by the trainer who stood behind her on the sunshade. “When she was reluctant to jump off the second floor, she was being pushed by the trainer, who stood behind her even as she was clearly not prepared for the jump,” police told the daily.

Students who were standing on the ground with a net helped her land safely, but she hit the sunshade of the first floor before that.

Police said the girl had suffered serious injuries on her head and the right hand side of her neck.

The drill was reportedly conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMAI).

A senior police officer said a case would be filed against the college authorities and the trainer R Arumugam.