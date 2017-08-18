Mobile app to disseminate authenticity of govt info

The mobile app would be aimed at countering anti-Government agenda by a section of the media

Asking state executive to form 90 thousand whats app groups at booth levels, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday informed that a mobile app would be soon launched to disseminate authentic information on Government and party. The mobile app would be aimed at countering anti-Government agenda by a section of the media.

The Chief Minister, during his address to BJP state executive meeting, said no one can topple his government and the mid-term polls could be conducted only if government desires so. The BJP state executive meeting has given directions to party workers to prepare for 2019 elections after Fadnavis government completes a full term in office.

Chief Minister Fadnavis in his address during concluding session informed that a mobile app would be developed to disseminate true picture of the situation and real information. He asked the party workers to develop whats app group at booth level so that 90 thousand such groups are formed. Criticizing media for negative approach, Fadnnavis said, 'if they don't show us in a bad light, how can their business survive?'

Sources within party informed that all the leaders including Fadnavis, state unit president Raosaheb Danve and BJP National general secretary and Maharashtra in-charge Saroj Pande have told party workers to follow the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party's National President Amit Shah. The leaders have said, 'if Modiji and Amitbhai work full time, there is no reason for us to be complacent.'