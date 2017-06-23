Mob lynches person after catching him clicking pictures

One person was lynched by an angry mob when they caught him clicking pictures of people while coming out of a mosque in downtown of the city.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately established as angry mob went on a rampage targeting empty security pickets erected in the area.

Police reinforcement were rushed in to restore normalcy in the area.

The incident was sparked outside a mosque in Nowhatta area when a group of people were coming out of the mosque.

They became suspicious of this person and tried to ascertain his identity. In the panic, he fired at them from his pistol resulting in injury to three civilians.

Though the police have recovered his body but they are clueless about his identity.

