MMRDA may take over Mumbai highways to bring respite to bars and wine shops

State highways passing through cities can be handed over to a local municipal body or a development authority and thereby can get derecognised as highways

The government recently received a proposal from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), seeking to take over the Western Express and Eastern Express Highways from the state public works department. If approved, the two stretches will be denotified and cease to be considered as highways and thereby bring relief to around 500 bars and wine shops along the two stretches.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, public works minister Chandrakant Patil said that state highways passing through cities can be handed over to a local municipal body or a development authority.

Around 500 bars and wine shops along the Western Ex press Highway and the East ern Express Highway were affected following the Supreme Court order last month banning alcohol within 500 mt of state and national highways.

Currently, the state has around 25,000 liquor shops and bars, of which nearly 6,000 have been affected by the SC ruling. The government is estimated to take a hit of at least Rs 7,000 crore due to the order.