MLAs to have NOTA option in Guj Rajya Sabha polls

The ballots for Rajya Sabha polls to three seats in Gujarat on August 8 will have the NOTA (none of the above) option, in addition to the names of four candidates in the fray.

According to the election officer, the NOTA option is being made available as per the guidelines of the election commission (EC) of India.

When an MLA marks NOTA as his first preference on the ballot, the entire ballot will be counted as 'no vote to any candidate', irrrespective of his votes for the candidates as his second or third choices.

In case an MLA gives his first preference to one of the candidates and marks NOTA as the second choice, his vote will go to the candidate.

The EC had introduced NOTA in Rajya Sabha polls in 2013, following a Supreme Court order. However, it was first used in 2014, by Daggubati Venkateshwara Rao, Andhra Pradesh MLA and husband of former union minster Daggubati Purandeshwari, as a protest towards the then Congress-led state government for ignoring the Seemandhra region.

The NOTA option comes a relief for the Congress MLAs who do not wish to vote for Ahmed Patel as they can avoid cross-voting and attract the party's disciplinary actions, said a BJP leader.

"Opting for NOTA won't be considered as the violation of a party mandate, unless their leaders specifically direct them against it," he added.

The leader, however, confessed that the BJP would not wish that any of its own MLAs vote for NOTA as that could effectively mean their MLAs would lose.

Bharatsinh Solanki, Gujarat Congress chief, said, "I don't think NOTA is a meaningful option. We will mandate our MLAs to vote for our candidate as their first preference and not for anyone else. This option should be a concern for the BJP as it is their members who are displeased with their party high command. This will shrink their candidates' winning chances. We also see that preferential votes of BJP MLAs will be divided between three candidates, which could affect the chances of one of their candidates."