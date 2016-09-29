MK Ganapathy’s family vows to fight KJ George despite his reinduction into Karnataka cabinet

KJ George, along with two other IPS officers, was named by MK Ganapathy as being responsible “if anything happens to him".

75-year old K Kushalappa and his son, Satish Kushalappa, the father and brother of former Dy Sp MK Ganapathy, who committed suicide in July are not surprised at the news of KJ George being reinducted into the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Monday. Ganapathy’s family says that they were already suspecting that the CID enquiry would clear the former home minister and the two high–rung officials of any criminal charges.

KJ George who took oath as a cabinet minister in Raj Bhavan was named by MK Ganapathy as being responsible along with two other IPS officers “if anything happens to him”, after which he committed suicide. George was given a clean chit by the CID on September 17, along with other police officials, citing the reasons of “lack of evidence”. However, Ganapathy’s family and even the opposition party, BJP have described the CID enquiry into the case as cover-ups.

Ganapathy’s family has already approached the Karnataka High Court and filed an objection against the CID report terming it as a mere eye-wash. The CID enquiry was initiated after Ganapathy’s son, Nehal filed a complaint with a court against George and two police officers.

Ganapathy’s brother, Satish calls the whole exercise as a travesty of justice. “We never trusted the CID inquiry to begin with. The CID officers who came to record our statements had presented the distorted versions in their final report. Many times we even questioned the CID officers on why they did not take into account the documents saved on my brother’s phone and other relevant details. But they brushed these evidences aside saying they were irrelevant,” Satish told dna.

The family is demanding a CBI inquiry, which has also been urged by the BJP. “We are not taking sides with any political party. The politicians rushed to our houses to score points. We do not expect anything from them. But we have not given up. My brother served in the police department throughout his life. The least we could hope is that his own department officials would initiate a fair probe into the matter. But he was harassed so much that he became fed up of the system,” Satish said.

Many public and social media campaigns seeking “Justice for MK Ganapathy” had put up hoardings in many parts of Karnataka days after MK Ganapathy’s suicide case came to the fore.

Today, Ganapathy’s family says that they stand isolated . “It is a fight against the political heavyweights but we wish to continue our fight all alone,” Ganapathy’s brother added.