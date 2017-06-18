Mizoram: Floods, landslides due to incessant rains claim 12 lives

At least 12 people have died and 877 buildings destroyed in Mizoram due to landslide and flood triggered by incessant rains lashing the state since June 9, an official report said on Sunday.

While 10 persons died in south Mizoram's Lunglei district, one person each died in Aizawl and Serchhip districts during the past nine days, said the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department report.

Altogether 165 buildings were destroyed and 299 houses damaged by landslide, mudslide and flood in Lunglei, followed by Lawngtlai district where 51 houses were destroyed. The flood also damaged 137 hectares of cultivated areas and 62 fish ponds.