Misuse of 'triple talaq' created legal issues: Muslim leader

The misuse of 'triple talaq' created legal issues leading to the matter landing in the Supreme Court for adjudication, Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani said today.

He said the board has been making efforts since 1985 to ensure that Muslim men understand the concept and follow the Shariyat rules for 'triple talaq' for divorce.

Misusing 'triple talaq' is a sin, he said.

"We cannot accept any change in Shariyat as it is based on the principles of Allah. It has been prevalent for more than 1450 years and it will continue to exist," said Jilani.

It is not the first time that Shariyat is being attacked.

"We cannot accept any change in it as it comes straight from the Quran," he said while addressing a gathering at Karbala Maidan here.

