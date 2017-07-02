Mischa Barton testifies against ex-boyfriend in 'Revenge Porn' case

Mischa Barton went back to court to testify against her ex-boyfriend Adam Spaw in the middle of her ongoing ?revenge porn? case.

According to E! Online, the ?OC? star alleged that Adam kicked her and has been "lurking" around a neighborhood she's been staying in.

She also argued that he has already violated the temporary restraining order.

The judge ultimately scheduled a new July court date for Adam to respond to the allegations. The judge also reissued Mischa's temporary restraining order against him.

While talking to reporters outside of court, Barton said, ?We're just very happy with the way the judge ruled today and we're going to continue to fight for justice in this case. People should always have the right to protect themselves and especially women against people who stalk you, make you nervous, try to do things against you, try to release images without your consent and I consider this a victory today as well.?

Her attorney believes that this is another victory for the actress and their ?fight against revenge porn.?

Earlier this month, Mischa had another courtroom victory when a judge ruled that her ex must return all explicit materials back to her and not release any of them.

Both parties also agreed to a no-contact clause and must remain at least 100 yards away from one another.

As for Mischa's original claims, she alleged in an emotional press conference this past March that she may be the victim of "revenge porn."

