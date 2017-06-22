Minority welfare officer arrested while taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

An official of the minority welfare department was caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from an unemployed youth to help him land a government job in Meerut today.

Acting on a complaint, the vigilance department laid a trap and arrested Anshul Agarwal, the district minority welfare officer of Bulandshahr.

Vigilance Inspector Karan Singh Chouhan said a case was registered and further probe was on.

