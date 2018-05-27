Minor girl from SC community kidnapped and raped in Baramati

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after an 11-year-old girl belonging to scheduled caste was abducted and raped in Baramati tehsil of Pune district.

Pune rural police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The police have also slapped charges under relevant sections of Prevention of Atrocities Act against the person.

Sensing the sensitivity of the incident, police have withheld the identity of the arrested person.

According to the police, the girl doesn't know the arrested person. The incident took place when the victim was on her way to home.

"The girl was walking towards her home when the man reached the spot on his two-wheeler and offered to drop her at her place. He then took her to some isolated place and raped before leaving her stranded," said a senior police officer.

The family members along with other villagers started looking for the girl and finally they managed to find her outside their village. The family members then approached the police after the girl narrated the whole incident.

Speaking to DNA, Additional Superintendent of police Sandeep Pakhale told DNA, "We got some CCTV footage of the man on his two wheeler from the area but it was not very clear. Taking some clue from that CCTV footage, we started investigation and soon we found out the identity of the man who stays in nearby village."

When police went to his house, he could not found there. Police then managed to get his mobile number. A male constable then contacted the man and spoke to him in a female voice.

"It was like a honey trap where the constable in female voice asked the man to come to meet. The man fell into the trap and he came to the designated spot from where he was picked up by our team," the senior police officer said.