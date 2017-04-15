Minor boy killed, one hurt in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place this morning when the children were playing in an open area at Kadaikhodra village under Antagarh police station limits," Kanker Superintendent of Police M L Kotwani told

A 13-year-old boy was today killed and a minor girl injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been laid by Naxals, went off in a village in Chhattisgarh s Kanker district, police said.

