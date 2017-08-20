Ministries decide on budget criteria as patients suffer from rare diseases

The policy was finalised along with a corpus of a Rs 100-crore fund, but as the state governments still decide on the disease and case priority, patients await their fate.

Earlier in May, Tanvi Vij, suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disease, became hopeful when the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare finalised a policy for rare diseases, but months later, she still waits to get her treatment started. In a recent presentation on the 'National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases' in the Delhi High Court, questions were raised on the utilisation of the Rs 100-crore fund allocated for the treatment of rare diseases and the delay in the formulation of set criteria prioritising these diseases.

After several petitions from families asking for free treatment as the drugs for rare diseases are very expensive, Delhi HC had ordered the formulation of a policy for the rare diseases. The policy was finalised along with a corpus of a Rs 100-crore fund, but as the state governments still decide on the disease and case priority, patients await their fate.

"Out of 6,000 rare diseases in the world, 350 exist in India. But the state governments need to decide which disease they want to give priority to, and whether to use the fund for cases that require one-time treatment or long-term treatment. They can utilise the money from the corpus based on these criteria," said Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Family and Health Welfare in this presentation in the Delhi High Court.

Tanvi Vij, 21, a Delhi University student, requires Rs five crore annually for her treatment of SMA. Vij, born with the genetic disease that affects one in 10,000 infants, has to use a wheelchair at all times and take help of her parents for all basic care. In December 2016, a pharmaceutical company in America created a drug called 'Spinraza (Nusinersen)' that helps in improving motor function, leading to better survival rates in infants. But one injection containing Spinraza costs $7,50,000 which is close to Rs five crore, and half the cost for following years.

In its order, the HC has asked state governments to take urgent steps to make the policy functional at ground level and to start utilising the corpus fund to avoid lapse.

"We have asked that the fund should be carried forward into the next financial year, and that it gets revised as well if the current amount is not enough for the treatment of patients with rare diseases," said Agarwal.

While Vij's parents are filing a PIL to get the medicine to India, there is a small population that is still not aware of the disease they suffer from. For a very long time during her early years, doctors just said that her condition was nothing but calcium deficiency. Over 450 genetic diseases have been identified in India that require long, specialised and expensive treatment.

"The problem is that people are still confused between Polio and SMA. There are no doctors to diagnose this problem in India. For a very long time, she was being treated for calcium deficiency," says Shashi Vij, Tanvi's father.