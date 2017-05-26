Mind it! Rajinikanth gives stern warning to 'indisciplined' fans

His warning to the fans came on a day when Rajinikanth's next movie's title, Kaala Karikaalan, to be directed by Pa Ranjith of Kabali fame, and first-look poster were released by his son-in-law and actor-producer Dhanush on Twitter.

After his fans protested against those who opposed his entry into politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday issued a stern warning to his fans against indulging in any kind of indiscipline, saying those violating his fan club's code of conduct would be expelled from it.

His warning to the fans came on a day when Rajinikanth's next movie's title, Kaala Karikaalan, to be directed by Pa Ranjith of Kabali fame, and first-look poster were released by his son-in-law and actor-producer Dhanush on Twitter. After the success of Kabali, a gangster drama, last year, Rajinikanth was acting in director Shankar's 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran (Robot). The movie is expected to release next year.

Though the actor did not refer to any specific incident in his warning to his fans, the message comes close on the heels of his fans going into celebration mode over him hinting at an entry into politics and pasting posters in parts of Chennai and elsewhere hailing the speculated move. Some fans had also staged protests against fringe outfits opposing his political entry and tried to burn an effigy two days ago in retaliation to one of the groups burning the actor's effigy.

In a letter addressed to his fans and released to the media, Rajinikanth said he has authorised VM Sudhakar, a senior functionary in the All India Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Club, to remove persons indulging in any kind of indiscipline. "I am authorising VM Sudhakar to remove functionaries and members of our club from its primary membership if they are found maligning its discipline and reputation," he said.

An office bearer in the fans association said that the warning was issued following a clash between a section of the fans in Chennai with Sudhakar over the Monday's photo shoot with Rajinikanth.

The actor had last week met his fans and said the "system is rotten" despite the presence of "efficient" leaders in Tamil Nadu. He also asked his fans to be ready for the war hinting at his possible entry into politics.