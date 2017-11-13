Essel Group 90 years
Mid-air fire on Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru flight as laptop explodes

Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 07:22 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a laptop exploded in an IndiGo flight on Saturday last week.

The laptop on Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru flight suddenly starting emitting smoke and the airline crew had to use a fire-extinguisher to stop the fire, according to a TOI report.

The incident happened when passengers complained of burning smell on the flight and found it coming from a black bag. Soon, the airline crew took charge of the matter and asked the passengers to move away from the nearby seats and sprayed extinguisher over the laptop. They kept the burning laptop in a water container till the plane safely landed.

There have been no reports of injured so far. Currently laptops and tablets are not allowed in the check-in luggage.

