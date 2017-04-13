MES engineer caught taking bribe, in 14 day judicial custody

An engineer of Military Engineering Service (MES) Agra was today remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a special CBI court here for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a construction company.

Public prosecutor Kuldeep Pushkar said a complaint was filed by Rudraksh Construction Company with the anti- corruption branch of the CBI here against Ashok Pathak for demanding the bribe for giving nod to a contract in Noida.

Acting on the complaint, a team of CBI officials laid a trap at the Agra-based MES office and caught Pathak while accepting the bribe amount.

He was produced in the CBI special court and special judge Rajendra Prashad remanded him in 14 days judicial custody.

