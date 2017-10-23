Mersal row: BJP's H Raja questions Vijay's religion; advocate files complaint against actor

H Raja, the National Secretary of the BJP on Monday lashed out at South Indian actor Vijay for his statements criticising the Goods and Service Tax in the 2017 film Mersal.

Questioning Vijay's religion, Raja shared a picture of Vijay's college identity card that speaks of his Christian heritage with the tweet 'Truth is bitter'.

Truth is bitter pic.twitter.com/woFdxOntRn — H Raja (@HRajaBJP) October 22, 2017

Earlier, a complaint was filed against tue actor by advocate Muthu Kumar for showing 'temples and Central Government schemes in bad light'

Madurai (TN): Complaint filed against actor Vijay by an advocate Muthu Kumar for 'showing temples&Central Govt schemes in bad light' #Mersal — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2017

The movie criticised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that did not go down well with the BJP. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan and the party's national secretary H Raja strongly opposed it, claiming that some dialogues were "highly inappropriate". The film production house today said that if needed, it would delete scenes that have caused "misunderstanding".

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to "interfere" and saying that cinema was a "deep expression" of Tamil culture.