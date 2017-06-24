Men loot Rs 12 lakh from ATM cash van after injuring guard

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly shot at a security guard of a cash van and decamped with Rs 12 lakh in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy today.

The cash van, with four persons in it, had reached an State Bank of India ATM to fill cash in it, the police said.

The men were waiting for an opportunity to strike and as soon as the guard, Manoj, alighted, they shot at him and threatened the others at gunpoint and decamped with the bag containing cash, they added.

Manoj was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The accused were wearing helmets so the victims could not see there faces.

The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused and questioning employees of the cash van firm to identify the accused.

Teams have been formed to trace the accused.

