Men attack each other over suspicion of extra-marital affair

Two men allegedly attacked each other with knives after one of them accused the other of having an affair with his wife in southwest Delhi's Dabri.

According to the police, Rajesh suspected his wife of having an affair with a man residing in the area and believed that she met him secretly.

The couple stays with their family in Chanakya Place in Dabri.

Rajesh clashed with the other man yesterday and they attacked each other with knives, the police said.

Three persons--the husband of the woman, her alleged paramour and his brother-in-law--were injured in the incident, they said.

They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and the police have registered cross-complaints in the matter.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)