Meira to launch prez poll campaign from Sabarmati Ashram

Meira Kumar, the opposition's presidential candidate, will launch her campaign from the Sabarmati Ashram here tomorrow in the presence of Gujarat Congress leaders.

Kumar, who arrived here this evening, would visit the ashram at around 9:30 am and then meet the Congress MLAs at the party headquarters in the Paldi area, said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Himanshu Patel.

Sabarmati Ashram was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 to 1930.

Upon her arrival at the airport here, Kumar, who will contest against NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential poll, said it was a "battle of ideologies" and not a "Dalit versus Dalit" fight.

"Attempts are being made by some to project the election as a Dalit versus Dalit fight. It was from Gujarat that the ideology of Gandhiji spread across the country and world. That is why I have come here to make the people realise that we fight for our ideologies," she told reporters.

After meeting the Congress MLAs tomorrow, Kumar will interact with the media in the afternoon, said Patel.

