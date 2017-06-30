Meira Kumar, Presidential elections, Congress, Goods and Services Tax, Manmohan Singh

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar on Friday said that she is contesting the Presidential elections with confidence, expressing optimism about her chances.

?I am fighting my candidature with great confidence,? Kumar told ANI.

Speaking on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out to be held at midnight today, she said that the Congress will conduct a press conference later to discuss on the matter.

Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her first nomination in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders on Wednesday.

Before filing her nomination papers, she reiterated that it was upsetting for her to see that the bug of casteism is still feeding upon India, which otherwise wants to advance in all aspects.

"It is very upsetting, unfortunate that a country like India, which wants to advance in every aspect, is using a mentality, which is so narrow and dividing, that too also when we are fighting for presidentship," she said.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu also filed the fourth set of nomination papers on behalf of NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

The Presidential elections are set to take place on July 17 and counting will take place on July 24.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)